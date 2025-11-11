Iran to launch several satellites in coming months

Hassan Salarieh, speaking at the “Space Technology for Sustainable Development” event held this morning at the ICT Technology Park, highlighted the growing role of satellite-based data services. He said the meeting focused on showcasing the capabilities of private-sector companies in providing satellite data and imagery services across agriculture, water resources, environment, meteorology, and other national sectors.

Salarieh emphasized the expanding applications of satellite data, noting that services such as estimating agricultural crop areas, identifying mines, and monitoring dust storm hotspots have significantly improved in recent years.

He also discussed ongoing efforts to update the country’s 10-year space program, particularly in the field of satellite data services. The Space Agency, tasked with this revision since last year, is evaluating national capabilities through the Space Council. Once approved by the Supreme Space Council and the president, the updated document will be issued as an official guideline for government bodies, the private sector, universities, and research institutions.

Salarieh confirmed that the Zafar, Paya, and Kosar satellites are progressing through their technical phases and are slated for launch in early winter, with the exact launch date to be announced soon.

He further noted that the Almas and Konaran space bases are nearing completion and will enter operational phases shortly.

Regarding international cooperation, he stated that Iran is working with China on lunar projects and collaborating with ECO member states on research, training, outreach, and satellite-based data services.

