Iran, Azerbaijan emphasize enhancing energy, transport Coop.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh met and held talks with Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss bilateral ties in various fields including energy and transportation.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged their views on the bilateral and multilateral ties as well as issues of the mutual interest.

Jalalzadeh and Bayramov emphasized the importance of contacts between presidents of the two countries in the development of friendly relations between Tehran and Baku, including the existing political dialogue and inter-parliamentary ties.

It is worth mentioning that visits of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Republic of Azerbaijan in the current year (started March 21, 2025) has given a boost to the amicable relations between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged their views on the prospects for cooperation between Tehran and Baku in the political, economic, trade, energy security, transport and communications fields.

