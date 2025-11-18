Iran can serve as Caspian Sea tourism hub: Minister

According to Mehr News Agency, Reza Salehi Amiri, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, spoke on Tuesday during a summit in Rasht themed “Caspian: Bridge for Friendship and Regional Development,” that gathered Governors from 12 provinces across five Caspian Sea littoral countries.

He noted that Iran has over one million recognized historical and cultural sites, of which 43,000 are registered nationally. Additionally, 29 tangible sites are listed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list, while 28 intangible cultural assets and more than 58 sites have temporary UNESCO recognition, pending full registration in the coming years.

Salehi Amiri emphasized that Iran’s history, culture, notable figures, poetry, and traditions are intertwined with those of neighboring countries, offering a foundation for renewed cooperation in culture, tourism, and handicrafts.

Referring to Iran’s ancient civilizations—including the Safavid, Sassanid, Islamic, and Achaemenid periods, as well as sites like Shahr-e Sukhteh and Hegmataneh—the minister underlined over six thousand years of historical and cultural legacy that can foster regional collaboration.

He underlined that Iran’s rich heritage positions the country to serve as a hub for tourism, handicrafts, and cultural partnerships across the Caspian region, with the summit marking an important step toward realizing this goal.

The Caspian Governors’ Summit, themed “Caspian: Bridge for Friendship and Regional Development,” opened on Tuesday morning in Rasht, the capital of Iran's Gilan Province, with participation from 12 provinces across five regional countries.

The summit, initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran, includes five governors from Iran and seven governors from Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan. It features a general panel and three specialized panels covering economy and investment, transit and logistics, and environment and fisheries, all moderated by senior national and provincial officials.

During the summit, governors and official delegations aim to strengthen economic, environmental, cultural, and tourism cooperation, discussing joint projects, enhancing transit and the North-South corridor, activating port capacities, and establishing trade arrangements among provinces.

The event also provides a platform to boost Caspian tourism, coordinate regional policies, showcase agricultural, industrial, and investment capacities of coastal provinces, and facilitate joint trade exhibitions.

The Caspian Sea region is strategically important for trade, energy, and environmental resources. Cooperation among coastal provinces can enhance regional development, boost cross-border trade, protect the environment, and promote tourism. Summits like this provide an official platform for dialogue, showcase investment opportunities, and align regional policies to foster economic and cultural collaboration.

