Zionist regime's ‘Yellow Line’ compared to new Berlin Wall

An Israeli Hebrew-language outlet "Haaretz" newspaper, citing Israeli security sources, said the yellow line may become permanent once a ceasefire is finalized.

The line would effectively partition Gaza, entrenching a division shaped by the regime’s military control.

The paper said Washington has pressed the Israeli regime to approve its “New Gaza” plan, a long-term reconstruction program expected to split the enclave into two regions.

According to the report, the US made this request about a month after the ceasefire agreement took effect.

The “New Gaza” plan focuses on rebuilding areas east of the yellow line, which remain under Israeli military occupation.

The line was originally described as temporary, with Israeli forces intended to withdraw gradually.

Haaretz said US pressure surprised Israeli security officials, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to continue with the plan.

The report added that the project’s first phase will begin with rebuilding Rafah, which was devastated during the war, the report added.

MNA