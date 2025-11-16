European troika wants to make up for their failure in Vienna

Speaking on the sidelines of the international conference, entitled “International Law Under Attack: Aggression and Defense” on Sunday, he stated that the three European countries, removed themselves from diplomacy with Iran based on what they did and failed and want to make up for their failure in Vienna.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Gharibabadi pointed to Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), noting that Iran showed good faith with the Un Nuclear Watchdog and reached an agreement in Cairo.

Iran is considering to review its cooperation and interaction with the IAEA, he said, adding that Iran will undertake a fundamental review if a resolution is issued.

Regarding Iran's complaint against US President Donald Trump over Israeli attack against Iran on June 13, Gharibabadi said that the country is taking legal actions, although the responsibility for legal actions regarding Israeli aggression against Iran lies with the Presidential Legal Affairs Office; it is hoped that the office will announce quickly what Iran will do in this respect.

The statement made by US President Trump further burdens the US responsibility. However, the US had legal responsibility for the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, but now it has also accepted responsibility for the Israeli attack.

Naturally, Iran’s legal pursuits will be different from now on, and Iranian foreign ministry is actually looking to sue US President Trump, the Iranian diplomat underlined.

MNA