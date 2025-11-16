Iran’s defensive capabilities strengthened since June war

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks while speaking at a panel at the international conference “International Law Under Assault: Aggression and Defense” in Tehran on Sunday.

Araghchi outlined Iran’s post-conflict outlook, noting that the country remains committed to diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution, particularly in the region. “While there are two approaches, one based on force and aggression, and one based on dialogue and diplomacy, the Islamic Republic has chosen the second path,” he stated.

Reflecting on the recent 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime on Iran, Araghchi described it as a defensive response to attacks by the United States and Israel, coordinated in part with other countries. “Their objectives in this war were not achieved. Initially, they demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender. By the twelfth day, they were seeking an unconditional ceasefire,” he said, highlighting Iran’s rapid mobilization and resilient defense during the first hours of the confrontation.

Araghchi underscored that Iran’s defensive capabilities have significantly strengthened since June 13, 2025. He noted that while Israeli aircraft operated over Iranian airspace, Iranian missiles operated effectively over Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory as well. “By the end of the conflict, Iranian missile operations were so precise and powerful that Israel had no choice but to request an immediate ceasefire,” he said.

The minister also stressed the enduring resilience of Iran’s nuclear program. “Their intent was to destroy our nuclear technology, but it remains intact. Facilities and equipment, if damaged, can be rebuilt. What mattered most to them, the will of the Iranian nation and our national cohesion, remained unbroken. The people of Iran grew stronger, more united, and supportive of their government,” he said.

Araghchi concluded by noting that lessons learned from the conflict have enhanced Iran’s deterrent capability. “If a similar war occurs again, we are better prepared to respond. This preparedness is itself the strongest factor preventing future conflict,” he said. He also emphasized Iran’s enduring resilience in the face of four decades of sanctions, which have not broken the nation’s resolve or limited its capabilities.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

