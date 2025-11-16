Iran vows to give harsher response any new aggression

Talks with the West are meaningless as the process remains one-sided and rooted in domination and coercion, said Fatemeh Mohajerani, the Iranian government spokesperson, on Saturday, asserting at the same time that Iran has indeed received messages from various intermediaries to that end.

In an interview for Al Mayadeen, Mohajerani addressed Tehran’s stance on talks with the West, recent military threats, and regional developments. She emphasized Iran’s rejection of one-sided diplomacy, its right to self-defense, and its commitment to strengthening strategic ties with neighboring and allied states.

The Iranian government spokesperson told Al Mayadeen that talks with the West are meaningless despite Iran having received messages from various intermediaries, as the process, according to her, remains one-sided and rooted in domination and coercion, at a time when genuine talks require an agreement built on shared interests that safeguard the national interests of both sides.

She said that over the past years, Iran has clearly shown its seriousness, describing how the Islamic Republic's conduct and orientation have consistently leaned toward negotiations, peace, and engagement with the rest of the world.

Iran’s outlook is grounded not in slogans but in action, the government spokesperson asserted.

Any new aggression on Iran to be met with harsher response

Addressing the June 2025 aggression on Iran, Mohajerani warned, through Al Mayadeen, that any repeat of such aggression would inevitably draw a response that is even harsher and more forceful than the previous one, reflecting what she described as Iran’s firm determination and commitment to self-defense.

She added that Iran gives no consideration to anyone when it comes to protecting the lives of its people, preserving its territorial integrity, and upholding its national sovereignty.

Iran addresses points of weakness

On Iran’s missile program, Mohajerani explained that the country had been engaged in negotiations when it was suddenly hit by a US-backed Israeli aggression, making it only natural for Iran to strengthen its missile capabilities to deter any renewed aggression.

She also revealed that Iran is now working to address the points of weakness that came to light during the recent military aggression on the country.

Talks limited to nuclear file

The Iranian government spokesperson reiterated to Al Mayadeen that Tehran, as it has stated previously, considers that the nuclear talks are limited to the country's nuclear file.

"We will not address any other issues that fall outside this dossier," Mohjajerani asserted.

She stressed that Iran’s nuclear program has always been peaceful, noting that the country’s civilian nuclear activities, whether related to the production of medical isotopes or to agricultural and scientific applications, continue as before in a normal manner under the supervision and management of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

MNA/