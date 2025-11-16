  1. Politics
Thousands of Israelis protest in Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Thousands of Israelis held a demonstration in the heart of the occupied territories, demanding the creation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the failures of the Israeli regime during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

According to Israeli sources, the protesters gathered in Tel Aviv, calling for an official probe into the events surrounding the operation, including the capture of dozens of Israelis.

The rally took place one day before the Israeli cabinet’s scheduled meeting on the formation of such a committee.

This comes despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s earlier opposition in the Knesset, where he claimed that most Israelis do not support the initiative.

However, recent polling indicates that 60% of Israelis favor establishing the committee, and last week the regime’s Supreme Court issued a ruling requiring the cabinet to review the matter.

