Iraqis voting in elections to shape political future

Polls will close at 6 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) on Tuesday with no extensions.

Around 21 million Iraqis are eligible to cast their ballots to choose members of the 329-seat parliament, which will, in turn, elect the president and grant confidence to the incoming government.

On Sunday, members of Iraq’s security forces and its internally displaced population headed to the polls in early voting.

According to election officials, results are expected within 24 hours after polls close, with official confirmation to follow once all appeals are reviewed.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani described the elections as taking place “in a safe and stable atmosphere,” praising the security forces for maintaining order.

“The elections confirm the principle of peaceful transfer of power, and the government has paid great attention to that,” he told reporters after casting his vote in Baghdad.

He emphasized that the elections were being held on their constitutional date and in the presence of international observers “to present a clear picture of the electoral process.”

Al-Sudani, elected in 2022, is seeking a second term and is expected to secure a sizeable bloc.

The current parliament, dominated by Shia parties and blocs, began its term on January 9, 2022, and is set to end on January 8, 2026.

By law, Iraq must hold legislative elections at least 45 days before the end of the parliament’s term.

The next prime minister will be voted in by whichever coalition can negotiate allies to become the biggest parliamentary bloc.

Iraq’s three branches of government are traditionally divided by sect: the presidency goes to Kurds, the prime ministry to Shias, and the parliamentary speaker to Sunnis, ensuring all segments of society are represented in government.

