Iran's national power under Ayatollah Khamenei's leadership

Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran faced major political, economic, and military challenges. Under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (since 1989), Iran has gradually consolidated its internal stability and expanded its regional influence. This note provides a historical and political analysis of how Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership has shaped Iran’s composite power through strategic independence, military deterrence, and ideological cohesion.

National power is one of the key indicators of a state’s stability and global standing. In Iran, this concept has historically been tied to political independence, resistance to external pressure, and cultural resilience. The period of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s leadership (1989–present) marks a distinct historical phase characterized by post-war reconstruction, institutional consolidation, and regional activism. This article argues that Iran’s sustained power during this period has stemmed from an integrated model of leadership that blends ideological legitimacy with pragmatic strategic policy.

Historical context of leadership transition

After Imam Khomeini’s demise in 1989, Iran faced the aftermath of the Iran–Iraq War and domestic divisions. Ayatollah Khamenei’s appointment as the Leader ensured continuity in the doctrine of "Velayat-e Faqih". During his early years, the focus was on restoring internal stability while maintaining revolutionary principles. The leadership’s insistence on political independence, coupled with the government’s economic reconstruction efforts, produced a balance between pragmatism and ideology.

Foreign policy and regional power

Under Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership, Iran’s foreign policy evolved toward regional assertiveness and independence.

Strategic autonomy: Iran pursued an “independent foreign policy” avoiding alignment with global power blocs. This approach allowed Tehran to maintain sovereignty in crises such as Afghanistan and Iraq.

Regional influence: Since the early 2000s, Iran has expanded ties with non-state actors and governments in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen — often referred to as the “Axis of Resistance”.

Resistance to international pressure: In nuclear negotiations and sanctions, the Leader emphasized preserving national dignity and technological self-reliance, framing Iran’s power as one rooted in resilience rather than submission.

Military and defensive power

The defense sector has been one of the cornerstones of Iran’s national power.

Indigenous defense development: Since the 1990s, Iran invested heavily in missile and drone technology, creating an independent deterrent capability.

Regional deterrence: After the US invasion of Iraq (2003), Iran’s strategy emphasized deterrence through asymmetric warfare and regional alliances.

Internal security: Despite regional tensions, Iran maintained domestic stability, showing the institutional strength of its security apparatus under centralized leadership.

Cultural and ideological power

Ayatollah Khamenei has repeatedly asserted that “the main battlefield is the cultural front.” Thus, cultural sovereignty became an essential pillar of national power.

Revolutionary discourse: Continued emphasis on justice, independence, and anti-imperialism has reinforced ideological cohesion.

Media and soft power: International media such as Press TV and Al-Alam have served as platforms for projecting Iran’s perspective globally.

Science and education: Promotion of scientific self-sufficiency and “knowledge-based economy” reflect an expansion of soft power through intellectual independence.

Economic power and sanctions resistance

Facing extensive international sanctions, Iran adopted the policy of “resistance economy” to reduce vulnerability. This model promotes domestic production, knowledge-based industries, and self-sufficiency. While economic hardships persist, this policy has symbolically linked economic sovereignty to political independence, forming a new aspect of Iran’s national power.

Historical stages of power consolidation

Historically, Iran’s national power during Ayatollah Khamenei’s era can be divided into three phases:

Stabilization (1989–1997): Post-war reconstruction, political consolidation, and institutional continuity.

Expansion (1997–2013): Growth of regional influence and technological-military capability.

Resilience (2013–present): Focus on cultural and economic resistance against sanctions and external pressure.

Each stage represents an evolution in Iran’s capacity to integrate hard and soft power within a coherent ideological framework.

Conclusion

Historically, Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership has been central to maintaining Iran’s sovereignty and shaping its national power. His strategy rests on three main pillars: strategic independence, defensive deterrence, and ideological unity.

Although internal and external challenges remain, Iran’s ability to withstand international pressure and sustain regional influence demonstrates a form of "composite power" rooted in ideological leadership and adaptive governance.