Inside ancient Samanu-making ritual in Iran's Saveh

In the central Iranian city of Saveh, the centuries-old Moqaddaszadeh Historical House turns into a center of quiet devotion each year during Fatimiyya, the days of mourning for Lady Fatimah, daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). In this period of reflection and remembrance, local families gather to prepare samanu (a traditional Persian pudding made from sprouted wheat), keeping alive a practice known as Samanu-Pazan.

Women and men, young and old, take part in the cooking process that begins before dawn and continues throughout the day. Large copper pots filled with wheat, flour, and water simmer slowly, producing a thick, naturally sweet dish that is shared freely among participants and visitors. The ritual is accompanied by prayer, reflection, and a shared sense of purpose rooted in cultural and religious continuity.

For many of the women who lead the ceremony, Samanu-Pazan is as much about connection as it is about cooking.

The revival of this old tradition has been supported in recent years by the Saveh Municipality and the city’s cultural council, ensuring that it continues to thrive as part of the region’s living heritage. Families contribute in various ways, some provide wheat or sugar, others sponsor a pot of tea or donate their time to serve visitors. Acts of generosity are a defining feature of the event, with residents often stepping in spontaneously to help or serve the food. Acts of generosity are common; a passerby might sponsor a pot of soup or distribute warm samanu to the crowd.

But the story of Samanu reaches far beyond this courtyard. The dish first entered Iran during the early Islamic era and gradually evolved into its present form.

Beyond its cultural and spiritual role, samanu holds a special place in traditional Persian medicine for its nutritional properties. Its deep connection with spring, symbolizing fertility, renewal, and the rebirth of nature, has also made it an essential part of the Haft-Seen, the Persian New Year table that celebrates life’s renewal.

In 2016, Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage officially registered Samanu-Pazan and its related rituals as an element of the country’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The main pot this year contained 170 kilograms of wheat, 500 kilograms of flour, and nearly 2,000 liters of water, producing thousands of servings of samanu. But beyond the scale of the cooking, what stands out is the collective effort and cooperation that bring the community together.

As the ceremony concludes and the final portions are distributed, the courtyard of the Moqaddaszadeh House carries the scent of wheat and the sound of quiet conversations. The tradition, simple yet deeply rooted, continues to link generations through faith, memory, and shared heritage.

Across Iran, Lady Fatimah holds a deeply revered place in the hearts of many. She is seen as a symbol of purity, compassion, and resilience, qualities that continue to inspire generations of Iranians. Ceremonies like Samanu-Pazan reflect this enduring reverence, transforming acts of daily life into expressions of faith and remembrance.

Reported by Mohaddeseh Pakravan