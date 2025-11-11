Iran launches joint power & renewables exhibition in Tehran

The joint format doubles opportunities for education, technology transfer, and investment in Iran’s power sector, Iranpress reported.

Officials say the exhibitions will raise public awareness about energy efficiency, inspire youth to pursue careers in clean energy, and strengthen Iran’s regional brand in sustainable technology.

Iran’s electricity sector faces rising demand, grid modernization needs, and pressure to integrate renewables.

Globally, power markets are shifting toward digitalization, smart grids, and decarbonization — trends Iran aims to align with.

The exhibitions highlight private-sector investment pathways, financing models for renewable plants, and support for small-scale businesses.

Gholamhossein Moghimi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy, said the expo is “not just about booths” but about shaping career paths and investment strategies through workshops and conferences.

Exhibitors include firms from China, Turkey, Germany, India, Italy, and neighboring countries, creating opportunities for cross‑border cooperation and regional electricity market expansion.

Iran is leveraging its free trade zones and energy sector as gateways to global market access. The joint expo marks a strategic turn toward integrating renewable energy, efficiency, and advanced technologies into the country’s power industry — a move seen as critical for long‑term sustainability and competitiveness.

MNA