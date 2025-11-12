Army Ground Forces fully committed to protect Iran’s borders

Hatami emphasized that the main mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and its ground forces is to preserve Iran’s independence and territorial integrity.

He noted that over the years, various measures such as digging canals and building embankments had been carried out along Iran’s eastern and northeastern borders.

However, he described the construction of the border wall as a fundamental step to address certain border issues with Iran’s neighboring and brotherly country, Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters Brigadier General Ali Abdollahi says that Iran’s armed forces are at their highest level of readiness and fully capable of confronting any threat against the borders.

Major General Abdollahi, during a visit to assess the combat readiness of the IRGC Navy in the Nazeat islands, stated that the inspection aimed to evaluate the force’s preparedness, noting that “significant progress has been made across various sectors in the islands and coastal areas.”

He highlighted the deployment of new and advanced capabilities to the IRGC Navy, which he said have strengthened the force’s operational power and enhanced its ability to conduct balanced and symmetrical warfare compared to previous years.

According to the commander, security is fully maintained across all Iranian islands and coastal regions, with operational units demonstrating heightened readiness to protect the country’s maritime and land borders, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

He added that current readiness levels are “excellent,” emphasizing that thanks to highly motivated and dedicated personnel, the armed forces are now more capable than ever before, with enhanced capacities compared to past years.

