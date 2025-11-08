Iran’s Fars and Uzbekistan’s Surxondaryo Province sign MoU

The MoU was inked during a visit by Hossein Ali Amiri, Governor of Fars, to Uzbekistan and a meeting with Surkhandarya province governor, Ulugbek Qosimov.

Delegations from both sides were present in the meeting.

In the, the two sides pointed out that relations between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran have entered a new and strategic stage in the past year, emphasizing the importance of strengthening interregional cooperation and expanding practical relations in the fields of trade, economy, investment, culture, and society.

Amiri considered it necessary to form a joint executive committee in the both provinces to implement the MoUs and expand the presence of the Iranian private sector from the Fars province in the free economic zone and commercial port of Termez, the capital of Surkhandarya Province.

