French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to send troops to Ukraine could mark the end of his political career, Eddie Gonzales, US political commentator, told TASS.

"Macron’s domestic popularity in France has fallen below 20%, with some recent reports showing an approval rating as low as 14% and a consistent disapproval rating above 75%," he pointed out. He added that the French public was divided on support for Ukraine.

According to Gonzales, "Macron’s decision to deploy troops to Ukraine would likely further erode his already low popularity." In his view, "sending French troops to Ukraine would amount to political suicide for Macron and would be perceived as a dangerous escalation in hostilities with unpredictable consequences."

"Perhaps the French President is seeking a ‘last hurrah’ - a final opportunity to be remembered as a modern-day Napoleon — despite his plummeting popularity at home. More plausibly, Brussels may once again be directing the course of military action in Ukraine, with Macron acting as a willing participant," the analyst concluded.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported earlier that the General Staff of the French Armed Forces was preparing a contingent of up to 2,000 personnel to be deployed to Ukraine in order to support Kiev. According to the SVR, the core of the force will be made up of assault troops from the French Foreign Legion, primarily from Latin American countries. The SVR noted that they were already stationed in Poland on the border with Ukraine, undergoing intensive combat training, receiving weapons and military gear.

MNA/