US lost face after Tehran embassy takeover: Jannati

Speaking at a meeting of the Guardians Council on Wednesday, he underlined that Islamic Revolution has defamed the US government in the worldwide.

Speaking about the seizure of the US Embassy (Den of Espionage) by the students followers of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) Line on Nov. 4, 1979, Ayatollah Jannati called it as a “turning point in the history of fight against the Global Arrogance".

This incident both demonstrated the arrogant nature of the US government and defeated America's dominance as a symbol of world powers, showing the world that if a nation relies on God Almighty, that nation will be dignified.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the secretary of the Guardian Council pointed to the excellent performance of the Resistance Front, adding this achievement is the result of the global expansion of the vision that the Islamic Revolution brought triumph to the Iranian nation.

The US government made its utmost efforts to defeat the Iranian nation and was ultimately forced to reveal its oppressive nature in the worst possible way in attacking Iran nuclear facilities, according to Ayatollah Jannati.

