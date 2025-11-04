Iran-US dispute fundamental, unresolvable

Ali Nikzad, Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, addressed the chamber on Wednesday, marking the anniversary of the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran. He began by offering condolences on the martyrdom of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA) and commemorating Student Day, noting the sacrifices of students killed near the University of Tehran.

Nikzad stressed the importance of strengthening genuine student organizations to build a deeply religious, revolutionary, and “heroic” future generation through proper educational planning.

Referring to the anniversary of the US embassy takeover, described by the late Imam Khomeini as the “second revolution,” Nikzad rejected claims that the move was impulsive or irrational. He argued that the takeover reflected “decades of oppression and humiliation” inflicted upon the Iranian nation through US-backed regimes.

He said the events of 13 Aban were rooted in long-standing hostile actions by the United States, pointing to the 1953 coup as an example of how Iran’s early attempts at political independence were crushed through direct American involvement, reinstating a more severe form of Pahlavi rule.

On November 3, 1979, the founder of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini delivered a decisive speech and called on Iranian people, students, and the clergies to thwart any US and Zionist Regime conspiracies against the newly established Islamic Republic of Iran and also to oblige the US government to hand over the fugitive former dictator, who had gone to New York in late October for a so-called treat. As the Shah had suppressed the peaceful demonstrations (1978-1979), plundered the national wealth, and tortured and martyred many Iranian Muslims, Imam Khomeini insisted that he must be returned to Iran so as to face trial and justice in the country. US interference in Iran's internal affairs, its refusal to hand over the fugitive Shah as well as the meeting of some Interim government officials with Zbigniew Brzezinski, the National Security Advisor to President Jimmy Carter (November 1, 1978) flared up Iranian's rage and made them take some retaliatory measures. Following all incidents and happenings, a group of Iranian Muslim university students decided to take over the US embassy on Taleghani street in Tehran.

MNA/IRN85986476