Iranian volleyball star Saber Kazemi dies at 26

Saber Kazemi, one of the brightest rising stars of Iranian volleyball, died at dawn on Wednesday at just 26 years old, leaving the national sports community in deep sorrow.

Kazemi had been hospitalized in a Tehran medical center several days earlier due to an acute brain condition. Despite continuous and intensive medical efforts to restore brain function, his condition deteriorated and he was declared brain-dead before passing away this morning.

His death has struck the Iranian volleyball family with profound grief, as Kazemi was widely regarded as one of the most promising left-handed attackers of his generation.

MNA/