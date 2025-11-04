  1. World
  2. North America
Nov 4, 2025, 9:30 PM

Security threat halts flights at Reagan National Airport

Security threat halts flights at Reagan National Airport

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – A security threat on board a United Airlines aircraft has led to a ground stop at Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) outside Washington, D.C., two aviation sources tell local US media.

Passengers deboarded a United plane and were bused to the terminal, Reagan Airport said on social media, NBC News reported.

Flight operations are currently being held, the airport said.

Departures to DCA were grounded due to security, a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration said.

"The FAA is aware of a reported security issue on an aircraft at Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). Passengers have been removed and the aircraft is away from the terminal while authorities investigate," the FAA said in a statement.

Video shows a crowd of people leaving a United Airlines plane, which is stopped near the Potomac River and away from the terminal. Passengers were seen walking across a tarmac where at least two buses appeared to be waiting. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were seen near the buses as people boarded.

MNA

News ID 238431

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News