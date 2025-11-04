VIDEO: Mamdani leads as New Yorkers choose next mayor

In a sign of how hotly-contested the race has become, over 735,000 ballots have been cast in early voting, marking a new city record, according to the Board of Elections in the City of New York.

The high turnout comes as the mayoral competition remains atop national headlines as it enters its final stretch,

That is largely due to Mamdani, who, if he wins Tuesday night, would become the city’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor, as well as its first unapologetically democratic socialist leader, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Mamdani has campaigned on a platform of affordability in one of America’s most expensive metropolises, speaking to critical pocketbook issues for voters while brushing off criticism from all sides, including from fellow Democrats, over his leftist politics and his pro-Palestinian positions.

Mamdani has championed freezing rent for New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized housing, free universal child care, free buses across the city, and opening city-run grocery stores to provide cheaper groceries in the city of 8.4 million.

All of this would be paid for, he says, by raising the corporate tax rate to 11.5% -- the same as in neighboring New Jersey -- as well as a 2% income tax on those earning over $1 million per year.

Competing against him are former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, a rightwing community activist and radio talk show host.

Cuomo is running as an Independent after he lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June. He has since sought to cast himself as the best positioned to lead the city following decades of public service, including leading the state of New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But his history has also come back to haunt him, in no small part because of multiple controversies that burst into public view during his time as governor, including allegations of sexual misconduct and retaliation from over a dozen women that the Justice Department deemed credible.

