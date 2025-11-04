Iran FM sympathizes with Afghanistan over deadly earthquake

In a message on his X account on Tuesday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “The reoccurrence of a devastating earthquake in parts of northern Afghanistan, which resulted in the loss of lives of a number of citizens of this country and extensive damage, caused deep sorrow and regret.”

Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to send relief aid to the earthquake-stricken areas in Afghanistan, Araghchi noted.

Expressing its sincere sympathy and condolences to the government and people of Afghanistan and the bereaved families of the victims, the Iranian Foreign Ministry wished a speedy recovery to those injured in this incident.

Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to immediately dispatch humanitarian and relief aid to the earthquake-stricken areas in Afghanistan, Araghchi underlined.

Overnight on November 3, a destructive earthquake rocked Afghanistan’s northern provinces, delivering substantial damage to buildings and infrastructure. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was 37 kilometers to the northwest of the city of Mazar-i-Sharif where about 523,000 reside. The hotspot was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

