US, allies have killed almost 3m people in Muslim countries

He made the remarks on Tuesday at the annual commemoration ceremony for the martyrs, which will continue for a full week with various activities in Yemen.

"A nation that moves forward with the spirit of jihad in the way of God and the spirit of seeking martyrdom is proud and can ward off dangers," he said, noting that martyrdom is a barrier against destruction and humiliation.

Great tragedies have occurred throughout the history of the Islamic Ummah, from the past to the colonial period and to the present stage, the Yemeni leader emphasized.

The Americans have admitted that they have killed nearly 3 million people over the past 20 years, most of whom were from the Islamic Ummah, and they killed them while they were in a position of weakness.

Enemies have used starvation and weapons to force people to surrender but all in vain, he underlined.

The US and Israeli regime did their best to brainwash Muslim nations to use them as slaves, he said, adding that the US and Israeli regime have occupied nations in order to use people to serve their own agendas.

The tyrannical powers have no mercy, and they commit every type of crime to achieve their own goals, according to al-Houthi.



MNA