Iran Babolsar hosts 1st CISM Military Weightlifting Challenge

Being hosted by the Army Air Defense Forces, the first edition of CISM Military Weightlifting Challenge was held at Shahid Nobakht Hall of Babolsar with the participation of a number of state and military officials.

The opening ceremony of the competition was held with a parade of participating countries and performances of exciting Zurkhaneh (House of Strength) sports by Iranian traditional athletes.

Teams from Iran, Russia, North Korea, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Nigeria are scheduled to compete in eight weight classes approved by the World Weightlifting Federation (WWF) over three days.

