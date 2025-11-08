Araghchi receives Iran's ambassador to North Korea

Abbas Talebifar, the new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to North Korea, met with Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi before leaving for the mission and presented his proposed plan to carry out the duties assigned to him in his new position.

The Foreign Minister wished good luck to the new Ambassador in Pyongyang, emphasizing the importance of using all capacities and potentials to expand relations with North Korea in areas of mutual interest to both countries.

Before being appointed as new envoy to North Korea, Talebifar served as Head of the Second Department of East Asia and the Pacific, and Ambassador of Iran to Brunei Darussalam and Georgia.

