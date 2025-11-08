  1. Politics
Nov 8, 2025, 8:18 PM

Araghchi receives Iran's ambassador to North Korea

Araghchi receives Iran's ambassador to North Korea

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi meets with Iran's new ambassador to North Korea Abbas Talebi before his departure to Pyongyang.

Abbas Talebifar, the new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to North Korea, met with Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi before leaving for the mission and presented his proposed plan to carry out the duties assigned to him in his new position.

The Foreign Minister wished good luck to the new Ambassador in Pyongyang, emphasizing the importance of using all capacities and potentials to expand relations with North Korea in areas of mutual interest to both countries.

Before being appointed as new envoy to North Korea, Talebifar served as Head of the Second Department of East Asia and the Pacific, and Ambassador of Iran to Brunei Darussalam and Georgia.

MNA/6649224

News ID 238537

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News