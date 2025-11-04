Blast hits Pakistan's Supreme Court building (+VIDEOS)

Media reports initially said the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder but later linked it to an air conditioner.

In multiple videos received by Dawn following the incident, the damaged interior of parts of the SC building is visible with blood stains on the floor. One of Dawn’s court correspondents identified one of the areas as a cafeteria located in the building’s basement.

In other videos recorded outside, people, including lawyers, could be seen spilling out of the building. At least one person, who was visibly injured and bleeding, could be seen being taken away. Another person, with no visible injuries but apparently badly affected, could also be seen being brought out of the building.

Another video also showed policemen present at the site.

