Ghalibaf says Pakistan trip aimed at deepening fraternal ties

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – Ahead of a visit to neighboring Pakistan, the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tuesday that he will seek deepening bilateral relations between the two nations based on brotherhood and friendship.

َAhead of the official visit of an Iranian parliamentary delegation to Pakistan, headed by the speaker Ghalibaf, he expressed his gratitude for Islamabad's support to the Iranian nation during the June aggression by the Zionist regime and emphasized the cooperation and solidarity of the two countries in the face of shared challenges.

Ghalibaf emphasized that Iran and Pakistan, believing that Pakistan's security is inseparable from Iran's security, will stand shoulder to shoulder in the face of common challenges.

The Iranian speaker will depart for Pakistan tomorrow, Wednesday, at the head of a delegation of Iranian lawmakers at the invitation of Sardar Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of the neighboring country.

