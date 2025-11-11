Pakistani Taliban claims responsibility for suicide bombing

Emergency sirens echoed through the city as rescue workers rushed the injured to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors confirmed the death toll could rise, AFP reported.

Security officials told reporters the blast was believed to be the work of a suicide bomber who detonated explosives after crossing a security checkpoint in the busy judicial zone. Forensic teams later sealed off the area, combing through the debris for evidence.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned what he called a “cowardly act of terrorism,” vowing that those behind the attack “will not escape justice.”

Shortly after the explosion, the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the bombing, saying it was a response to the government’s ongoing security operations in the northwest.

MA/PR