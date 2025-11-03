Iran sympathizes with Afghanistan after strong earthquake

The Afghan Taliban announced that 20 people were killed and hundreds others were injured in an earthquake centered around the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the north early on Monday.

In reaction, Esmaeil Baghaei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, expressed sympathy with the noble people of Afghanistan, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. He also asked for God Almighty's forgiveness for the dead people and patience for their surviving families.

Baghaei also declared Iran's readiness to provide any humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

KI