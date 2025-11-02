Ex-Israeli military advocate goes missing after revelation

Police have been searching for Tomer-Yerushalmi, who has been unreachable since this morning. The scans have focused on Hatzuk Beach in Tel Aviv for the past few hours, according to local media citing Israeli military's statement.

Tomer-Yerushalmi resigned on Friday after admitting that she had leaked a video that purportedly showed soldiers severely abusing a Palestinian security detainee at the Sde Teiman military detention facility last year.

She was set to be questioned under caution as part of a criminal investigation into the leak.

The Israeli military Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir instructed the Operations Directorate “to use all the means at the IDF’s disposal in order to try to locate her as soon as possible,” the military said.

Later, Israeli media citing police said she had been found alive.

MNA