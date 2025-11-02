Weeks of power outage in occupied lands incurs financial loss

According to the reports, the outage caused thousands of dollars in damage to commercial units and food storage facilities, highlighting the growing fragility of the Israeli regime’s infrastructure.

In recent months, similar incidents have sharply increased across the region, Al Jazeera reported.

Residents say officials of the Israeli regime deliberately conceal the real causes of these repeated failures, downplaying them as “minor technical issues.”

However, locals insist the blackouts are widespread and persistent, with energy experts unable to find a lasting solution.

Several media outlets also noted that hundreds of parents in the area kept their children from attending school in protest.

One resident said, “We are not talking about a two-day reconstruction. For weeks, large-scale repair work has been ongoing on the electricity infrastructure. There is no safety anywhere in the city, and no one takes responsibility.”

MNA