Residents of occupied lands frustrated by prolonged blackouts

Israeli media outlets reported that thousands of residents in the town of Holon in the Tel Aviv District have been grappling with blackout several days after high-voltage line facilities in the Southern District caught fire, leading to massive power outages in the occupied Al Quds.

The Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) had announced last week that its experts were figuring out how to prevent and deal with such failures as soon as possible.

The residents of those regions have expressed their dissatisfaction with the handling of the problem by the electricity companies.

The people affected by the blackout have noted in the social media that while the Zionist regime’s officials have failed to find a solution to the crisis, such incidents have occurred in more regions across the occupied territories.

