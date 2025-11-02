Israel continues shelling, gunfire across Gaza

According to reports, Israeli artillery struck eastern Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Sunday. Simultaneously, Israeli troops opened fire toward eastern Jabalia in the north, as well as other locations east of Khan Younis.

Local sources also reported powerful explosions resulting from the demolition of Palestinian homes in eastern Khan Younis, adding to the destruction caused by repeated Israeli military operations.

Israeli ground, air, and naval assaults on the Gaza Strip continued throughout the previous day, indicating no significant halt in attacks after the ceasefire was announced.

Earlier reports confirmed that more than 800 Palestinians have been killed or wounded since the start of the ceasefire agreement.

