Al-Aqsa Flood op. stopped plots to eliminate Palestine

According to Al-Mayadeen, Khalil Al-Hayyah, head of the Hamas movement in Gaza, said at the 34th Arab National Conference in Beirut on Friday, "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was a response to efforts to eliminate the Palestinian issue and create a new Middle East."

Al-Hayyah emphasized that, "Gaza is wounded today, but it is great and calls on you to continue the path to achieving our legitimate national goals together."

He emphasized, "As Gaza remains with its sea, men, women and children despite the aggressions, Palestine will remain steadfast and oppression will be eliminated."

He continued to say that, "October 7 marked a heroic epic in Palestine and its borders, when the Islamic nation, each in its own way, rose to support us."

The Hamas leader "This Al-Aqsa Storm has shouldered the task to plan for the liberation of Palestine and increase owncapabilities.

