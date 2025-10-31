Iranian writer named on shortlist for BRICS Literature Award

The announcement was made during a press conference held on Monday, at the H.B. Jassin Literary Documentation Center in Jakarta, with the event accessible online to participants across multiple countries.

The press conference, attended by a number of cultural officials from the member countries, highlighted the award’s vital role in fostering cultural exchange, humanitarian cooperation, and shared values among the BRICS nations, according to Tehran Times.

The BRICS Literature Prize, launched during the BRICS Forum last year, aims to recognize authors whose works embody the cultural and spiritual values of the BRICS countries and beyond. The prize also promotes translation and the dissemination of literature across member nations, emphasizing contemporary themes rooted in traditional values.

Among the notable nominees is Mansour Alimoradi from Iran, who joins a distinguished list of authors that includes Ana Maria Gonçalves from Brazil, Alexey Varlamov from Russia, Sonu Saini from India, Ma Boyong from China, Nthabiseng JahRose Jafta from South Africa, Reem Al Kamali from the United Arab Emirates, Abere Adamu from Ethiopia, Denny JA from Indonesia, and Salwa Bakr from Egypt.

MNA