Iran, Pakistan ink 5 media, cultural cooperation MoUs

Five memoranda of understanding in the fields of media and culture were concluded between the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and several Pakistani media and cultural bodies during a ceremony held in Islamabad. The signing took place with the attendance of Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Iran and Pakistan maintain longstanding cultural and media ties, with both sides seeking to enhance cooperation in broadcasting, cultural exchanges, and joint productions to deepen people-to-people connections.

MNA/