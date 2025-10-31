  1. Sports
Iran lands in fourth place at 2025 Asian Youth Games

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Iran's young athletes have wrapped up a remarkable campaign at the third edition of the Asian Youth Games, securing fourth place in the overall standings with 22 gold, 18 silver, and 36 bronze medals.

According to Press TV English website, the multi-sport event, hosted in Bahrain from October 22 to 31, saw fierce competition among Asia's rising stars.

Participating in 22 sports disciplines under the motivational slogan "Ambassadors of Hope," the Iranian delegation delivered standout performances across various events, including recent gold medals in girls' futsal, handball, and volleyball.

China dominated the medal table with 60 golds, 48 silvers, and 34 bronzes, while Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan claimed second and third positions, respectively.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Iranian youth sports, underscoring the nation's growing prowess on the regional stage amid a total of over 800 medals distributed across 249 events.

