Iran in past week; Key developments at home and abroad

In Iran, Friday marks the final day of the week — a natural point for reflecting on the major political, economic, and social events that shaped the country over the past seven days. This weekly roundup provides a concise overview of the key developments that defined Iran’s domestic landscape and its regional and international engagements.

Each section below is designed to be brief, sourced, and balanced — the essentials you need to understand what moved in Tehran and beyond over the past seven days.

Asian Youth Games: Iranian delegation shines in Bahrain with colorful medals

Iran’s delegation, known as the “Ambassadors of Hope,” wrapped up its campaign at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain with a remarkable 76 medals — 22 gold, 18 silver, and 36 bronze — securing 4th place in Asia.

The result marks a 16-place jump compared to the previous edition, highlighting a major leap in Iran’s youth sports performance across individual and team categories.

Tehran International Short Film Festival concludes, announces top winners

The 42nd Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) wrapped up Friday evening at Iran Mall, honoring the best in national and international short films. The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Zahra Behrouz Azar, deputy president for women and family affairs, and filmmakers and cinematographers from across the country.

In the international category, Argentina’s Juan Zabal won Best AI Film for “The Valley”, while Armenia’s Natalia Mirzoyan took Best Animation, and China’s Keran Abukasimu earned Best Fiction Film with “Baozhda”. Iran’s own Mohammad Tarahhomi received the Emerging Horizons award for “Whispering Rocks”. The festival’s Grand Prize went to Chile’s “The Cannon” by Martin Seeger, now eligible for the Academy Awards.

National winners included “Goodbye Trash” by Bahram and Bahman Ark, earning both Best Directing and the Audience Award, and “Life for All” by Mohsen Asdeghpour as Best Film. The event highlighted Iran’s growing presence in global short film production and showcased a diverse array of talent across genres.

Iran joins Afghanistan and Turkey in trilateral railway cooperation

Iran has taken an active role in enhancing regional rail connectivity by signing a trilateral agreement with Afghanistan and Turkey aimed at developing railway lines and boosting cargo transit. This partnership underscores Tehran’s commitment to strengthening trade and transportation links in the region.

According to the agreement, Iran will contribute technical, financial, and human resources to support the development of the Khaf–Herat railway line extending to Mazar-i-Sharif. The pact also emphasizes facilitating cross-border cargo transit and increasing rail transport capacity, highlighting Iran’s pivotal role in regional infrastructure projects.

Officials say the memorandum will also foster technical and educational cooperation among the three countries, further cementing Iran’s position as a key player in advancing regional rail networks.

Iran, Pakistan strengthen cross-border trade with truck and railway initiatives

Iran is stepping up regional transit cooperation with Pakistan, announcing measures to facilitate truck travel and modernize railway lines, signaling Tehran’s growing role in enhancing regional trade and transport networks.

Speaking after her recent visit to Pakistan, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh highlighted that both countries have agreed on smoother customs procedures and improved railway lines, emphasizing that these measures will make truck transit easier for businesses.

The minister also pointed to the broader strategic impact, noting that these developments will strengthen road, rail, and maritime connections, linking Iran and Pakistan more closely with regional trade routes, including the corridors connecting China to Europe.

Iran to host SCO counterterrorism drill, highlighting regional security role

Iran will host the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) joint counterterrorism exercise, underlining Tehran’s growing role in regional security and multilateral cooperation.

The drill, named “Sahand Counterterrorism 2025,” is scheduled near Tabriz on December 4 and will involve intelligence and security agencies from all SCO member states. Olarbek Sharshiev, Executive Committee Director of the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), said that invitations and detailed schedules for participating and observer countries will soon be issued.

Designed to strengthen operational readiness against cross-border terrorist threats, this exercise marks the second live joint counterterrorism drill hosted by the SCO, following last year’s exercise in China’s Xinjiang region. The initiative emphasizes cooperation in combating terrorism, extremism, and separatism while also addressing emerging threats such as narcoterrorism and drug smuggling, showcasing Iran’s strategic role in Eurasian security frameworks.

Iran, Russia think tanks hold forum to strengthen strategic and intellectual ties

Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) and Russia’s Institute of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) convened a joint roundtable in Moscow, underscoring the importance of deepening dialogue and cooperation among the two countries’ elites.

The session, opened by IPIS head Saeed Khatibzadeh and CIS Director Konstantin Zatulin, highlighted the role of academic and intellectual exchanges in fostering mutual understanding of Iran and Russia’s capacities and shared strategic interests. Khatibzadeh emphasized that such cooperation also strengthens collaboration with the Global South amid evolving international dynamics.

The roundtable featured discussions on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. During his visit, Khatibzadeh signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia’s Institute of Scientific Information for Social Sciences, further formalizing cooperation between the research institutions and reinforcing Tehran’s commitment to strategic partnerships beyond conventional diplomacy.

Iran signs UN Convention Against Cybercrime in Hanoi

Iran formally signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime on Saturday in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking a significant step in the country’s commitment to international cooperation in cyberspace.

Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh represented Iran during the signing ceremony, emphasizing Tehran’s role as a responsible member of the global community. According to Jalalzadeh, Iran actively contributed to the drafting of the convention over the past four years, reinforcing the nation’s constructive engagement in combating cybercrime.

Iran approves National AI Organization to advance domestic tech ecosystem

Iran’s Parliament has approved the establishment of a National Artificial Intelligence Organization, a major step toward structuring the country’s AI ecosystem and integrating artificial intelligence development into national policymaking.

The newly approved organization will operate as an independent body under the supervision of the President, coordinating with relevant government ministries and agencies to implement Iran’s national AI strategies. The head of the organization will be appointed directly by the President.

Under the law, the organization is required to draft its statute within three months, collaborating with the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy, the Planning and Budget Organization, and ministries including Science, Health, ICT, Labor, and Education. The statute will then be submitted to the Cabinet for approval. This legislative move reflects Iran’s ambition to institutionalize AI governance and strengthen its domestic technological capabilities.

Iran celebrates National Nurse Day, honoring the backbone of health care

Iran marked National Nurse Day, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zeinab (SA), a revered figure in Shia Islam and daughter of Imam Ali (AS). The day celebrates the dedication, compassion, and essential role of nurses across the country.

Iranian nurses are widely recognized as the beating heart of the health system, providing care, comfort, and advocacy for patients, families, and communities. Their responsibilities encompass health promotion, illness prevention, alleviation of suffering, and support for individuals and populations, reflecting the core values of the nursing profession.

This observance underscores the societal appreciation for nurses, highlighting their pivotal contribution to maintaining public health and the overall functionality of Iran’s healthcare system.

Iran deputy FM visits Afghanistan for trade and border talks

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, emphasized the importance of leveraging regional capacities along the Iran-Afghanistan border during a visit to Herat.

Meeting with Herat Governor Noor Ahmad Islamjar, Gharibabadi highlighted the long-standing neighborly, cultural, and religious ties between the two countries and stressed closer cooperation to address challenges and boost economic and trade relations.

The discussions included key projects like the Khaf-Herat railway, with proposals to extend it to Mazar-i-Sharif, as well as joint agricultural initiatives such as cultivating water-intensive crops in Afghanistan according to Iranian standards. Collaborative plans in industrial livestock production were also explored to meet Iran’s meat supply needs.

The visit concluded with a tour of border areas to assess ongoing issues, reflecting Iran’s continued focus on practical neighborhood diplomacy and regional collaboration.

ECO ministers meet in Tehran

The fourth Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Ministerial Meeting was held in Tehran on Tuesday, with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasizing the need for a unified and sustainable regional security framework to support stability and economic growth.

Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni highlighted multilateral cooperation to address shared challenges, including terrorism, organized crime, cybercrime, and illegal migration, proposing initiatives such as “ECO Smart Cities” projects and a joint ECO visa system to facilitate cross-border trade and travel.

ECO Secretary-General Asad Majeed Khan praised Iran’s role in promoting regional cooperation and implementing joint security and crime-prevention measures.

Iran begins test flights of home-made cargo plane 'Simorgh'

Iran has launched test flights of its domestically produced cargo plane, Simorgh, marking a milestone in the country’s aviation industry.

The aircraft, capable of carrying 6 metric tons over 3,900 kilometers, is undergoing 100 hours of test flights at Shahin Shahr airfield before joining Iran’s cargo fleet. Developed over 15 years, Simorgh is equipped with two 2,500-horsepower engines and a maximum takeoff weight of 21.5 tons.

Authorities say the plane, designed for agility and high cargo capacity, will strengthen Iran’s transport capabilities for both civilian and defense purposes. The project places Iran among fewer than 20 countries worldwide able to fully design and manufacture aircraft.

18th Mariwan street theater festival wraps

The 18th edition of the annual international Mariwan street theater festival in the border town Marivan in Kordestan province wrapped up with a closing ceremony during which the winners were awarded.

