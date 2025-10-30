Iranian girls futsal team wins Asian Youth Games title

Leading up to the final, Iran defeated Chinese Taipei in the semifinals to reach the crucial match.

The final match was a closely contested encounter against China, which ended in a goalless draw after regular time.

In the penalty shootout, Iran emerged victorious with a 3-2 score, securing the gold medal and the championship trophy.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games kicked off in Bahrain on October 22 and will run until October 31.

As many as 236 Iranian athletes are representing the country in the multi-sport Asian Youth Games.

The event serves as a qualifier for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi congratulated the nation on the successive victories by the Iranian girls in the sports competitions in Bahrain.

In his message, the minister expressed confidence that these successive achievements, which elevate Iran’s name on the global stage, will also inspire future generations on the path of growth, effort, and excellence.

MNA