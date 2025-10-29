  1. Politics
Iran, Indonesia resolved to boost bilateral cooperation

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei says both Iran and Indonesia are ready to enhance their bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

In a post on his official X network on Wednesday, Baghaei, referring to his meeting with Roliansyah Sumirat, the Indonesian Ambassador to Iran, expressed his satisfaction over the Tehran-Jakarta ties.

The spokesperson wrote that he had a “cordial and fruitful conversation” with the ambassador on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and Indonesia.

The two countries established diplomatic relations at the low level in 1955 and upgraded it to the level of ambassador in 1963.

Bilateral relations between Iran and Indonesia have been very warm and friendly following the victory of the Islamic Revolution, with both sides eagerly trying to boost cooperation in political, economic, and cultural fields.

