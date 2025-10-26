Iran U-18 women’s volleyball advance to Asian Games semifinal

The Iranian U-18 women's national volleyball team faced Hong Kong and defeated their East Asian opponent in three straight sets (25-14, 25-13, 25-18) and advanced to the top four teams stage namely the semifinals.

The Iranian team has so far defeated Qatar, Bahrain, Chinese Taipei, and Indonesia on its way to the quarterfinal. In the semifinal, the Iranian girls will play the winner of the Philippines and Chinese Taipei match.

Bahrain hosts the Third Asian Youth Games from October 22 to 31, 2025, at Exhibition World Bahrain.

