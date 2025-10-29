Netherlands heads to polls for knife-edge parl. elections

Around 13.5 million eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots in the general elections, with polling stations open from 7.30 am to 9 pm (0600-2000GMT), local media reported.

In several cities, including Zwolle, Arnhem, and Castricum, some polling stations opened at midnight, allowing early voters to cast their ballots in unique venues such as a student cafe, a museum, and a community center, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the latest opinion poll, Party for Freedom (PVV), GroenLinks-PvdA alliance, and the liberal Democrats 66 are running neck and neck, while Christian Democratic Appeal and the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy follow closely behind.

Migration dominates the Dutch election campaign as voters rank it their top concern, fueling far-right support led by PVV leader Geert Wilders, while all major parties promise tougher asylum rules amid a housing crisis many link to migration.

A total of 1,166 candidates from 27 political parties are competing for 150 seats in the Dutch general elections. No party is expected to win the 76 seats required to form a government on its own.

The first exit poll results are expected to be announced shortly after voting ends.

Once the results are officially finalized, coalition talks will begin. The party that wins the most seats will be the first to invite other parties to negotiate the formation of a new government -- a process that could take, according to experts.

MA/PR