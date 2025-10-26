Esteghlal tops Iran league after beating Fajr Sepasi

Yasser Asani scored for the Tehranian side in the 42nd minute, followed by Saeed Saharkhizan who scored from the penalty spot in the 45th minute. The last goal for Esteghal was scored by Hossein Goodarzi in the 87th minute to send Esteghlal to top of the PGPL temporarily with 13 points.

Ramin Rezaeian, after three games on the bench, entered the field as a substitute in the second half, and Saleh Hardani insisted on giving him the captain's armband.

This was Esteghlal's third consecutive victory in the PGPL and the AFC Champions League Two.

Esteghlal tops the table with 13 points and a better goal difference than Aluminum Arak, and must wait for Tractor's later game against Malavan.

MNA