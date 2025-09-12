Esteghlal lose to Esteghlal Khuzestan, Tractor win in PGPL

In the match held in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena, Mohammad Sharifi was on target in the 34th minute. Esteghlal Khuzestan were reduced to 10-man in the 78th minute, after Hamid Bouhamdan received his second yellow card.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Tractor defeated Aluminum 4-1 in a home game.

Domagoj Drozdek scored a hat-trick as well as a goal from Regi Lushkja.

Behrouz Norouzifard found the back of the net for Aluminum.

Kheybar Khoramabad and Fajr Sepasi shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw and Gol Gohar were held to a 1-1 draw against Sepahan.

On Saturday, Persepolis will host Foolad in Tehran, Shams Azar host Paykan, Zob Ahan face Mes Rafsanjan in Isfahan and Chadormalou play Malavan in Yazd.

MNA/TT