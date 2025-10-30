Persepolis, Tractor draw in Iran professional league

Tractor came within minutes of upsetting Persepolis courtesy of Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh’s goal in the 88th minute, but a late strike from Marko Bakic ensured the visitors escaped with a 1–1 draw at the Bonyan Diesel Stadium in Tabriz, Tehran Times reported.

Persepolis went to 10-man when defender Morteza Pouraligangi was shown a red card in the 77th minute.

Tractor moved top of the table with 13 points, one point above Persepolis in the fourth place.

On Friday, Zob Ahan will host Malavan in Isfahan, Mes face Chadormalou in Rafsanjan, Esteghlal play Aluminum in Tehran, Kheybar meet Gol Gohar in Khorramabad, Esteghlal Khuzestan play Foolad in Ahvaz derby and Shams Azar host Sepahan in Qazvin.

