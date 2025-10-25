Yet another Lebanese martyred in Israeli aggression

The Israeli enemy continued on Saturday its violations of the Lebanese sovereignty and the ceasefire agreement which took effect on November 27, 2024, on the basis of the UN Resolution 1701, Al-Manar reported.

An Israeli drone attack on a car in Harouf town, South Lebanon, claimed a martyr, according to Al-Manar reporter.

Three people were martyred on Friday as Lebanon went under more Israeli attacks, a day after a series of strikes targeted several areas across the country, killing four people, injuring several others and causing severe damage.

Al-Manar correspondent reported an Israeli drone strike on a car on Toul road, near the southern city of Nabatieh.

Two people were martyred and two others were wounded in the strike, Lebanese Health Ministry announced.

Another drone attack on a car in Zawtar town also left one martyr.

MNA