Ulyanov blames Israel, US over Iran nuclear file situation

"In about three weeks the IAEA Board of Governors will address the Iranian nuclear dossier," Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on X.

"For the first time in 10 years it will not be done in the light of monitoring under 2231 resolution which ceased to exist. The IAEA DG will present only one report on CSA implementation," he added.

"This is one of the results of the aggression of Israel and the US against Iran," he stressed.

The JCPOA was signed in July 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 (the U.S., U.K., France, Russia, China, and Germany) to lift international sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. Iran fully complied with its commitments, including reducing enrichment levels, limiting centrifuges, and redesigning the Arak reactor.

However, Western parties, even under the Obama administration, failed to deliver on promised economic benefits. The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 under Donald Trump, and the European mechanism INSTEX failed to offset the impact.

On October 18, 2025, Resolution 2231 automatically expired, marking the official legal conclusion of the JCPOA.

