Tehran Short Film Festival awards winners at closing ceremony

The event was attended by Zahra Behrouz Azar, deputy president for women and family affairs; Behrouz Shoaibi, head of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society; filmmaker Hamid Jebeli; cinematographer Seifollah Samadian; and Mehdi Ashna, chairman of the Theater House Photographers Association.

In the international section, Juan Zabal from Argentina won the Best AI Film award and a $500 prize for “The Valley”.

Claudia Munksgaard-Palmqvist received the same prize for “A Visualization of a Cut” as Best Experimental Film, while Iran’s Mohammad Tarahhomi earned $1,500 for Whispering Rocks in the Emerging Horizons category.

Winter in March by Natalia Mirzoyan from Armenia won Best Animation, “My Name Is Oil” by Igor Smola from Azerbaijan took Best Documentary, and Baozhda by Keran Abukasimu from China was named Best Fiction Film.

In the national section, “Goodbye Trash” by Bahram and Bahman Ark won Best Directing and also the Audience Award. And “Life for All” by Mohsen Asdeghpour was named Best Film.

Other winners included “Agh Bash” by Samad Ghorbanzadeh for Best Adapted Film, “Without Him” and 2002 by Mirali Hosseini-Asli for Best Animation, “Underground Notes” by Abbas Shakouri for Best Experimental Film, “Roubaroo” by Hanif Ghasem Alizadeh and Amir Pazirofteh for Best Documentary, and “The Colonel’s Anthem” by Sajad Moshtagh as Best National Film.

The festival’s grand prize and $2,000 went to “The Cannon” by Martin Seeger from Chile, which now qualifies for the Academy Awards.

Organized annually by the Iranian Youth Cinema Society (IYCS), a leading institution for cinema and short film production, the TISFF is officially recognized by the Academy Awards, making its Grand Prize winner eligible for Oscar consideration.

MNA/