6 terrorists dead in suicide attack at Pakistan police centre

Six more police personnel died in the exchange of fire, officials said on Saturday.

Three terrorists were earlier neutralised in retaliatory fire by police personnel after the attack on Ratta Kulachi Police Training School in Dera Ismail Khan district, and a few others were said to be holed up inside the compound.

During a clearance operation late Friday night, three more terrorists were killed, while six more police personnel died.

Earlier, one policeman was reported dead, taking the number of security personnel killed in the attack to seven, while 13 policemen sustained injuries.

According to officials, all trainee recruits and staff members were safely evacuated to secure locations.

The operation involved SSG commandos, Al-Burq Force, Elite Force, and police personnel.

The incident occurred late Friday night when terrorists rammed an explosives-laden truck into the main gate of the police training school, triggering a massive explosion.

Immediately after the blast, terrorists wearing various uniforms stormed into the compound and opened indiscriminate fire. Police personnel retaliated and surrounded the attackers. During the exchange of fire, the militants continued throwing hand grenades.

