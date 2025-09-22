Netanyahu has brought ruin, unprecedented isolation to Israel

"Despite his claims of victory, Netanyahu has brought ruin and unprecedented isolation to Israel. The criminal Israeli regime has never been more reviled in our region and around the world. Repugnantly, he is tarnishing the image of all Jews and Judaism by committing genocide of Palestinians in their name,"Abbas Araghci said in a post on his X account on Monday.

"It is touching that a rising number of Jews are loudly speaking up against this abuse of their faith, demanding an end to the monopolization and tainting of Judaism by wanted war criminals. The world should support them in their effort to stop Netanyahu's attempt to conflate a divine religion with a sordid ideology of death built on racism and displacement," he added.

"On the occasion of the Jewish New Year, I would like to extend felicitations to Iranian Jews and indeed all true followers of the teachings of Moses (PBUH), and applaud their embrace of peace. L'shana tova," the top Iranian diplomat also continued.

MNA