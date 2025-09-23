Araghchi denounces Israeli crimes as clear insult to humanity

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in his speech at the High-Level Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to Commemorate the 1500th Anniversary of the Birth of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

The full text of Araghchi's speech at the OIC meeting in New York is as follows:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Excellencies, Distinguished Representatives, Brothers and Sisters,

May God’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you

It is an honor to be present at this auspicious commemoration and to once again declare my firm commitment to the timeless messages of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

A prophet whose life and character were full of compassion and kindness; he helped the poor, sheltered the orphans, and restored human dignity, while always rejecting oppression and injustice. Today, following his example means standing up against oppression, defending the truth, and upholding justice, equality, and dignity for all.

This initiative to commemorate this anniversary within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is not just a simple commemoration, but a heartfelt call to action.

This call invites the global community to look more deeply at the enduring values ​​that were embodied in the Prophet’s prolific life. Values ​​that transcend borders and religions and can inspire inclusive cultural and educational cooperation, as well as humanitarian partnerships that foster mutual respect and understanding.

The same values ​​that are desperately needed today to create more friendly relations between nations and people in our turbulent world.

Excellencies,

In this context, we keep alive the Prophet's call to defend the oppressed. Today in Gaza, the Zionist regime is massacring tens of thousands of innocent women, men, and children, turning entire cities into piles of rubble.

Committing such a crime against humanity is a clear insult to the universal values ​​of justice and humanity, as well as an attack on the legacy of the Prophet, who said: "Killing an innocent person is like killing all of humanity."

This doctrine calls on the international community to take immediate action to protect human dignity, stand with humanity, and hold criminals accountable for their barbaric acts.

The message of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) is for all of humanity, as it deals with our common suffering. His divine message transcends time and space, emphasizing that every human being, regardless of race, color, or ethnicity, is worthy of dignity and respect.

His call for justice and resistance to oppression continues to inspire nations and people around the world, reminding us of our responsibility to fully adhere to his message.

In a world full of division and distrust, we must remember another lesson from the Prophet's life: the art of respectful dialogue. He taught us to build trust and understanding across religions and civilizations, and showed us that diversity is a sign of God's creation.

Celebrating the 1,500th anniversary of the Prophet's birth is not only a respectful return to the past, but also a responsible look to the future. If the Prophet's legacy is to uplift the oppressed, then our mission must be to eradicate poverty, empower people in vulnerable situations, and protect the environment that God has entrusted to us for future generations.

Only then can we say that we are walking in his path.

Thank you for your attention.

